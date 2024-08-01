Mizoram CM Lalduhoma may mediate in talks to end Manipur conflict

Guwahati: In what may break the deadlock to end the conflict in Manipur, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma is likely to mediate and convince the Kuki-Zo organisations to come forward for talks with the government as well as the organisations representing the Meitei community.
When asked, Lalduhoma told DH on Thursday morning that he was requested by his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh recently to be the mediator in the talks with the organisations representing the Kuki-Zo communities. Lalduhoma, however, did not divulge further.
Sources in Manipur told DH that Singh made the request when he met Lalduhoma on the sidelines of the NITI Aayog's meeting in New Delhi on July 28.
This assumes significance as Kuki-Zo organisations had refused to take part in any talks that involved Singh, who is a Meitei. They have also alleged Singh's involvement in the conflict.
Singh approached Lalduhoma as the Kukis share ethnic ties with the Mizos and many consider the Mizoram CM as their leader. Lalduhoma's political advisor, Muanpuia Punte, on Thursday also visited Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district of Manipur, where he attended a function of Kuki Village Volunteers. Sources said Punte also held informal discussions with some leaders regarding the talks.
New forum for talks
A leader of a prominent Kuki-Zo organisation in Manipur told DH that although they have not received any formal invitation for talks from the Centre yet, they decided to form an umbrella body of all Kuki-Zo organisations named as the Kuki-Zo Council for any decision regarding talks. "A resolution in this regard was taken on July 29. A complete Committee and statement of purpose will be drawn on August 7," he said.
CM Biren Singh on Wednesday told the Assembly that 226 people have died in the conflict involving the Kukis and Meiteis since May last year. He said that some talks were held in Silchar in neighbouring Assam recently to end the conflict and said that a formal announcement would be made soon. More than 60,000 others have been displaced in the conflict.
Demands
Kuki-Zo organisations and 10 MLAs have remained firm on their demand for a "separate administration" comprising the Kuki-Zo dominated areas in Manipur. They have also submitted several memoranda to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah saying a "separate administration" is the only way to end the conflict.
Organisations representing Meiteis, on the other hand, rejected the demand and have called for implementing National Register of Citizens (NRC) to detect "illegal migrants" belonging to Kuki-Zo communities claiming "unabated infiltration" from neighbouring Myanmar posed a threat to identity and culture of the Meitei community. CM Biren Singh, however, assured them that territorial integrity of Manipur would remain intact.