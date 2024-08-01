Mizoram CM Lalduhoma may mediate in talks to end Manipur conflict

This assumes significance as Kuki-Zo organisations had refused to take part in any talks that involved Singh, who is a Meitei. They have also alleged Singh's involvement in the conflict.

Singh approached Lalduhoma as the Kukis share ethnic ties with the Mizos and many consider the Mizoram CM as their leader. Lalduhoma's political advisor, Muanpuia Punte, on Thursday also visited Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district of Manipur, where he attended a function of Kuki Village Volunteers. Sources said Punte also held informal discussions with some leaders regarding the talks.

New forum for talks

A leader of a prominent Kuki-Zo organisation in Manipur told DH that although they have not received any formal invitation for talks from the Centre yet, they decided to form an umbrella body of all Kuki-Zo organisations named as the Kuki-Zo Council for any decision regarding talks. "A resolution in this regard was taken on July 29. A complete Committee and statement of purpose will be drawn on August 7," he said.

CM Biren Singh on Wednesday told the Assembly that 226 people have died in the conflict involving the Kukis and Meiteis since May last year. He said that some talks were held in Silchar in neighbouring Assam recently to end the conflict and said that a formal announcement would be made soon. More than 60,000 others have been displaced in the conflict.