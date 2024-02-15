1 killed, 25 others injured in Manipur as mob attacks Churachandpur SP office

Ginza Vualzong, spokesperson of Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum, a forum of Kuki organisations, said one protester died and 25 others were injured in the firing by the security forces at around 10pm.

Sources said the mob started gathering at around 7pm to register the protest against suspension of the constable, who was allegedly seen posing a photograph with armed Kuki men. Police took action as a video of Siamlalpaul, a head constable, was shared on social media on Wednesday. But the protesters claimed that he was posing with "village volunteers," who were defending the Kuki villages against constant attacks by the Meitei miscreants and Manipur police.

Sources said the situation remained tense at Churachandpur, the epicentre of the violence that started in May last year. More than 200 people have died since the violence between the Kukis and Meiteis started.

Thursday's incident took place amid frequent firing along the "buffer zone" that divides the Kuki-dominated hill districts and the Meitei dominated districts in the Imphal Valley. On Tuesday night, Meitei mob allegedly looted weapons from an IRB camp and tried to storm into another police camp in Meitei-dominated Imphal East district. One person was killed and three others were injured in the firing.