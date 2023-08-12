Mobile Internet ban: Manipur HC asks state govt to find ways to restore services

A bench of Justice Ahanthem Bimol Singh and Justice A Guneshwar Sharma on Friday directed, '...state authorities, specially, the home department should consider for devising mechanism/methods for providing internet services through mobile phones by whitelisting the mobile numbers on case to case basis and in a phase-wise manner.” It also added, “Accordingly, the state authorities are directed to consider this aspect and to submit a report on the next date.' During the hearing, the state’s counsel submitted that the Manipur government had, earlier, issued necessary orders lifting the ban on providing internet through broadband services (ILL & FTTH) in a liberalised manner.