Mobile internet services in Manipur to be restored soon, says CM

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said mobile internet services will be restored in the state within 'four to five days.' Speaking at a public programme at the mini secretariat in the Naga-dominated Ukhrul district after a cabinet meeting, Singh said, 'I understand people's hardships because of the mobile internet ban. The government was forced to impose it because some elements always try to take advantage of the situation and create trouble. However, I want to assure you that services will be restored in the next four to five days.'

During the day, Singh laid the foundation stones of several projects and inaugurated a number of schemes worth Rs 64.38 crore in Ukhrul and Kamjong districts.