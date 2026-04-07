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More violence in Manipur: Four killed, several injured in firing after mob storms CRPF camp in protest, CM holds all-party meeting

CM Singh held an all-party meeting in Imphal on Tuesday evening in which it was decided to appeal to the public to stop violent protest and destruction of properties.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 16:13 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 12:14 IST
India NewsManipurCRPFfiring

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