Homeindiamanipur

Naga body calls for massive rallies on August 9 to conclude peace talks in Manipur

The UNC appealed to all Nagas to participate in the rallies in large numbers.
Last Updated 07 August 2023, 06:04 IST

A powerful Naga body in Manipur has called for holding massive rallies in Naga-inhabited areas in the northeastern state on August 9 to press for successfully concluding the peace talks with the Centre based on the Framework Agreement.

The United Naga Council (UNC), in a statement, said that rallies will be held in the district headquarters of Tamenglong, Senapati, Ukhrul and Chandel districts from 10 am on Wednesday.

'The inordinate delay in signing the final agreement is a cause of concern and has the potential to derail the peace negotiation,' it said.

The UNC appealed to all Nagas to participate in the rallies in large numbers.

It said that the peace process made significant progress with the signing of the historic Framework Agreement between the Centre and the NSCN(IM) on August 3, 2015.

(Published 07 August 2023, 06:04 IST)
