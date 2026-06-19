NIA arrests 10 for conflict in Valley, hills in Manipur

<p>Guwahati: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nia">National Investigation Agency (NIA)</a> on Friday said they arrested at least 10 persons, from the Valley as well as from the hill districts in Manipur, for their alleged involvement in the conflict that has kept the Northeastern state on the boil since May 2023.</p><p>The accused were arrested by the NIA on Friday from Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Ukhrul, Chandel and Pherzawl, with the help of the CRPF and Manipur police personnel. </p>.Armed groups with factions, 'too many' community organisations make peace efforts tough in Manipur: Forces.<p>Imphal East, Imphal West and Bishnupur are Meitei-dominated districts while Churachandpur and Pherzawl are Kuki-dominated. Nagas are dominant in Ukhrul and Chandel district. </p><p>"Investigations in multiple cases revealed that the accused had played active roles in various incidents of violence during the period of ethnic unrest in Manipur, including attacks on security forces, looting of arms and ammunition, and bank robberies," the NIA said in a statement. </p><p>NIA expects the arrests to reveal significant information about the planning, execution, and support networks involved in the cases of violence. The agency is also examining possible linkages between the various incidents, as well the individuals and groups involved in the conspiracy, it said. </p><p>"Today's operations were a major step towards supporting the government’s efforts to restore peace, security and normalcy in the state while bringing the perpetrators of the violence to justice," it said.</p>.Three injured Kuki youths shifted from RIMS in Manipur amid tight security.<p><strong>CM's appeal: </strong></p><p>The arrests came on a day Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh appealed all communities to safeguard peace as the conflict in the past three years severely hit the state's economy. He, howver, said signs of normalcy have begun to emerge due to steps taken by his government in the past few months. "Many Kukis have started travelling to Imphal to board flights and many groups have met me to discuss about peace."</p><p>The Kuki organisations on Friday held a protest march in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district demanding steps to ensure justice in the killing of at least 14 Kukis allegedly by the Nagas in the past few months. Naga organisations, meanwhile, has not withdrawn the "economic blockade" on the NH-2 in protest against the abduction of six Nagas by the Kukis on May 13 and subsequent killings. The blockade has impacted Kangpokpi seriously.</p>