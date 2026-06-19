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Homeindiamanipur

NIA arrests 10 for conflict in Valley, hills in Manipur

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Friday appealed all communities to safeguard peace as the conflict in the past three years severely hit the state's economy.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 16:40 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 16:40 IST
India NewsManipurNIAArrest

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