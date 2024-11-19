Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

NIA registers three FIRs to probe fresh incidents of violence in Manipur

The situation in Manipur, which has been reeling from ethnic strife since May last year, has been volatile following protests and violence after the recovery of bodies of women and children.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 18:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 18:38 IST
India NewsManipurNIAmanipur violence

Follow us on :

Follow Us