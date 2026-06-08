'No NRC, no Census' chorus grows in Manipur's Meitei-dominated valley for deportation of 'foreigners'

<p>Guwahati: The chorus for National Register of Citizens (NRC) for detection and deportation of foreigners is growing in Meitei-dominated valley in Manipur amid the Meitei-Kuki conflict and the recent tensions involving the Nagas and the Kukis.</p><p>Holding banners and placards that read, 'No NRC, no Census', hundreds took to the streets of Imphal on Monday demanding that the NRC be implemented before carrying out the new Census. The procession was organised by at least 14 organisations under the banner '14 CSO Kangleipak'. The Centre is gearing up to start the Census exercise from August. </p>.After Meiteis, now Nagas demand abrogation of truce with Kuki armed group in Manipur.<p>The protesters alleged that the Centre was neglecting the demand for NRC even as the State Assembly had adopted a resolution twice in 2022 and later in 2024 for the same. </p><p>Meitei organisations have been demanding that a NRC is required as "illegal migration" from neighbouring Myanmar (Chins and Kukis) has "changed" demography in Manipur and "posed a threat" to the Meiteis as well as other indigenous communities. </p><p>"We will not sit idle till the Centre takes a decision about the NRC for detection and deportation of the illegal migrants. We will continue to organise similar protest and agitation till the demand is met," organisers said in a message.</p><p>The protesters also included women and school children.</p><p>Kuki organisations, on the other hand, opposed the NRC and claimed that by demanding the same, the Meiteis were trying to label all the Kukis as illegal migrants. "If there is any illegal migrant, let the government take action under the Foreigners Act. There is a constant effort to use the NRC as weapon to target the Kuki-Zo communities," a Kuki leader said.</p>