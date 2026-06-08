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Homeindiamanipur

'No NRC, no Census' chorus grows in Manipur's Meitei-dominated valley for deportation of 'foreigners'

Protest staged by 14 organisations
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 14:25 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 14:25 IST
India NewsManipurCensusNRC

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