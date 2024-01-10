Manipur declines permission to use Imphal ground for Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

Guwahati: Manipur government on Wednesday denied permission to use a ground in Imphal for Rahul Gandhi's "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" on January 14, citing law and order issues.

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president and senior Congress MLA K Meghachandra , who along with a team of party leaders, met Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday morning, said the CM informed them that his government could not give the permission due to law and order situation.

Terming the BJP government’s denial of permission as “very unfortunate," Meghachandra said following the declination, they have changed the venue to a private place at Khongjom in Thoubal district.