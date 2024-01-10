Manipur declines permission to use Imphal ground for Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

Guwahati: Manipur government on Wednesday denied permission to use a ground in Imphal for Rahul Gandhi's "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" on January 14, citing law and order issues.
Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president and senior Congress MLA K Meghachandra , who along with a team of party leaders, met Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday morning, said the CM informed them that his government could not give the permission due to law and order situation.
Terming the BJP government’s denial of permission as “very unfortunate," Meghachandra said following the declination, they have changed the venue to a private place at Khongjom in Thoubal district.
AICC president Mallikarjun Kharghe will flag off the Yatra which will culminate on March 20 after covering 14 states and 85 districts. The march, which will begin from conflict-hit Manipur, will include footmarch and bus rides.
On Tuesday, Singh said that the decision to grant permission for using the ground in Imphal East district was under consideration.
Congress said Rahul Gandhi decided to start the Yatra from Manipur to press for justice to the people of Manipur, who have been suffering due to the violence since May last year.
Nearly 200 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the clashes between the Meiteis and the Kuki tribes.