Normal life affected in Imphal Valley districts due to 18-hour bandh called by militant outfit

Imphal: Normal life was affected in the Imphal Valley districts of Manipur due to an 18-hour bandh called by a militant outfit, officials said.

Markets, business establishments and banks across the five valley districts remained closed and public transport vehicles were off the roads as proscribed militant outfit National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) called for a bandh from Saturday midnight.

A few private vehicles, were, however, seen plying the roads. Essential services were exempted from the purview of the bandh.