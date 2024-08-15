North-East's tallest national flag hoisted in Manipur at historic INA headquarters

Earlier, Singh said "I thought of unfurling the tallest flag in Eastern India and engaged a few persons to do it. A new architectural design which covers the old building of the INA headquarters was built. I wanted to surprise Prime Minister and Union Home Minister. We heard that the old Azad Hind Forces headquarters still had bullet holes and a place of hiding. We reached out to the owner of the house and told him that the government will properly compensate the owners by giving them land." Convenor of INA Memorial Y Modhu Singh applauded the initiative taken by the Biren Singh government to restore the INA's old headquarters.