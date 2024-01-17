One IRB jawan killed in gunfight in Manipur's Moreh; situation remains volatile

Guwahati: A jawan of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) was gunned down on Wednesday morning in a fight at the border town of Moreh in Manipur's Kangpokpi. The situation continues to remain volatile.

Police officials said the jawan died after suspected armed Kuki persons attacked a camp of the IRB personnel at around 5 am. The deceased, according to sources, was identified as Wangkhem Somorjit Singh, a Meitei.

Firing continued in some other locations in Moreh as the security forces, mostly Manipur police commandos, launched a manhunt for those involved in the attack on the IRB camp near SBI, Moreh.

Sources in a Kuki organisation said police personnel set fire to houses, including a school in Moreh creating a volatile situation after the IRB jawan died. "Situation is volatile, and may further worsen," he said.

Following the firing, Manipur home department wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) seeking requisition of helicopters for airlifting of the injured persons as well as reinforcements and ammunition to Moreh.

The fresh gunfight took place amid a curfew imposed by the district administration in view of the tension following the arrest of two Kuki men on Monday for their alleged involvement in the killing of a sub-divisional police officer at Moreh on October 31 last year.

The two, Philip Khaikholai Khongsai and Hemkholai Mate, were produced in a court and were remanded to a nine-day police custody for interrogation.

Kuki organisations like Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum and Committee on Tribal Unity on Tuesday claimed the two arrested persons were detained while they were joining a group of women protesting against construction of a new commando outpost at Chikim village in Moreh on Monday. Kuki organisations demanded their immediate release.

Police on Monday night claimed they were arrested after they opened fire at a police patrol team at around 4.30 pm on Monday in Moreh and tried to flee. Police said a pistol, a China-made hand grenade and some ammunition were recovered from them.

As the arrests triggered fresh tension in and around Moreh, the Tengnoupal district administration ordered a re-imposition of the curfew.

Manipur has remained on the boil since the ethnic violence between the Meitei and the Kuki communities broke out in May last year.

Nearly 200 people have been killed and over 60,000 others displaced in the violence.

Moreh has witnessed exchange of fire several times between Manipur police commandos and the armed Kuki men since the SDPO Chingtham Anand Kumar's killing.

Meanwhile, the CBI has filed chargesheets against five accused in the case related to looting of arms from Manipur police training college at Pangei in Imphal during the riot in May 4 last year.

The chargesheets were filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Guwahati.