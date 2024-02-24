One killed, another injured in bomb blast inside All Manipur Students' Union office

Guwahati: One person died and another was injured in a bomb blast carried out by unidentified persons in the office of All Manipur Students' Union (AMSU) in Manipur capital Imphal on Friday night.

In another incident, unidentified miscreants set ablaze the office of United Committee Manipur at Lamphelpat, in the Meitei-dominated Imphal West district. The incident took place at around 12.30 am, sources said.