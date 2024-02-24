One killed, another injured in bomb blast inside All Manipur Students' Union office

Guwahati: One person died and another was injured in a bomb blast carried out by unidentified persons in the office of All Manipur Students' Union (AMSU) in Manipur capital Imphal on Friday night.
In another incident, unidentified miscreants set ablaze the office of United Committee Manipur at Lamphelpat, in the Meitei-dominated Imphal West district. The incident took place at around 12.30 am, sources said.
The blast took place at around 9.30 pm, in which two persons sustained injuries. One of them, identified as Oinam Kenjit (24), succumbed to the injuries in a hospital. The injured person was identified as Salam Michael, sources said.
Police and paramilitary forces cordoned off the area following the explosion.
The blast created fresh tension amid the sporadic incidents of violence involving the Meitei and Kuki communities since May last year.
(Published 24 February 2024, 07:15 IST)