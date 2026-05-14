Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Over 38 people of Kuki, Naga communities held hostage by various groups: Manipur HM

Chief Ministers of Mizoram and Manipur have condemned the killing of church leaders and sought immediate arrest of the culprits.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 10:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 May 2026, 10:25 IST
India NewskukiManipurNaga

Follow us on :

Follow Us