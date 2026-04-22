<p>Imphal: A total of 58,821 people have been displaced by the ethnic violence in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manipur">Manipur</a> since May 3, 2023 till March 30 this year, the state government has said.</p>.<p>The figures were furnished by the Home Department Secretariat on April 20 in response to an RTI filed by Manipur Congress leader Hareshwar Goshwami.</p>.<p>On the number of deaths and injured in connection with the ethnic violence since May 2023, the department said "217 people as per ex-gratia given to NoK (next of the kin)".</p>.Situation in Manipur remains tense as shutdown disrupts lives.<p>It said the number of relief camps till March 10, 2026 stood at 174, while 3,000 pre-fabricated houses have been constructed by the Manipur Police Housing Corporation Ltd.</p>.<p>The department also said 7,894 permanent houses were destroyed and 2,646 houses were partially destroyed since May 3, 2023.</p>.<p>Goshwami, in a social media post, said it took him "seven months of effort" to receive the information on the internally displaced persons (IDPs).</p>.<p>The ethnic violence had erupted in May 2023, between the valley-based Meiteis and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kuki">Kukis</a> who live in the hill districts.</p>