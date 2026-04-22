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Over 58,800 people displaced by ethnic violence since May 2023: Manipur govt

The department also said 7,894 permanent houses were destroyed and 2,646 houses were partially destroyed since May 3, 2023.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 05:14 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 05:14 IST
India NewskukimeiteiManipurViolencedisplacement

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