Petrol at Rs 230, LPG cylinder at Rs 5,000: Caught in Naga blockade, Kukis fear supply crisis in Manipur's Kangpokpi

<p>Kangpori: "Stop, stop...!" Naga men and women "volunteers" halted vehicles with sticks in hand near Kanglatombi on NH-02 that connects Imphal with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nagaland">Nagaland's</a> Dimapur via Kangpokpi, a Kuki-dominated district that has turned into a centre of fresh conflict between the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/naga">Nagas</a> and Kukis in Manipur. </p><p>"You can go, mediapersons are allowed," one of them told <em>DH</em> as he rushed towards vehicles behind. A few trucks have remained lined up along the highway since May 17, when United Naga Council (UNC), an apex body of the Nagas, enforced-inter-disrict "economic blockade," four days after 18 Nagas were abducted at Lailon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi by the Kukis.</p><p>On May 15, both the communities freed 14 hostages each. But six Nagas remained untraceable and their bodies were recovered on June 10, a day after the Nagas released 14 Kukis. This further angered the Nagas, deepening the tension simmering between the two communities since February.</p>.Manipur govt will not remain mute spectator to atrocities: CM on 'killing' of Naga hostages.<p>Trucks carrying fuels and food items from Nagaland side have also been similarly stopped on the NH-02 at Senapati, a Naga-dominated district with which Kangpokpi shares the boundary on the other end. </p><p>"Even vehicles with medicines were not allowed to enter Kangpokpi a few days ago," Janghaolun Haokip, a leader of Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>Kangpokpi market remained closed on Friday due to a "shutdown" called by Committee on Tribal Unity, a Kuki organisation, to protest against the "retaliatory" killing of a Kuki man by Nagas on Thursday. </p><p>But many who were out on the streets told <em>DH</em> that petrol prices reached Rs. 350 a few days ago while LPG cylinder are being sold at Rs. 5,000. </p><p>Price of a 50 kg packet of rice has gone up from Rs. 1,700 earlier to Rs. 3,000 now. </p><p>"Petrol price today is Rs. 230 and diesel Rs. 190. Shops are running short of stocks. If the administration does not intervene for lifting the blockade, Kangpokpi will face food shortage very soon," one of them said. "People are using firewood as there is no supply of cooking gas. Many food joints have downed shutters," he said. </p><p>The displaced Kukis from Imphal and elsewhere taking shelter in a relief camp (since 2023) at L. Songtun in the outskirts of Kangpokpi town, were seen using coal and firewood for cooking. </p><p>Haokip said life is getting worse as Kangpokpi does not have an alternative route. "We have met the Deputy Commissioner thrice since May 17 requesting for steps to lift the blockade." </p><p>A Naga leader told <em>DH</em> that the blockade would have been lifted if the Kukis had released the six Nagas. "We released the 14 Kukis showing humanitarian concerns. But they failed. Now they don't have the right to talk about lifting the highway blockade," he said.</p>.After 27 days in captivity, 14 Kuki hostages released by Naga groups in Manipur.<p>The UNC on Friday submitted a "charter of demands" to Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh demanding immediate action against those involved in the killings. A leader of the UNC told <em>DH</em> on Friday evening that the blockade would continue till those involved in the crime are arrested and persecuted. </p>