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Petrol at Rs 230, LPG cylinder at Rs 5,000: Caught in Naga blockade, Kukis fear supply crisis in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Trucks carrying fuels and food items from Nagaland side have also been similarly stopped on the NH-02 at Senapati, a Naga-dominated district with which Kangpokpi shares the boundary on the other end.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 16:09 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 15:52 IST

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