Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Policeman shot dead in Manipur’s Churachandpur

This attack comes a day after three tribals were gunned down by unidentified men in Kangpokpi district on Tuesday morning.
Last Updated 13 September 2023, 12:43 IST

Follow Us

A police sub-inspector on duty at Chingphei bunker No.1 in Manipur’s Churachandpur district was shot dead on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The policeman, identified as Onkhomang, was shot in the head by a sniper between 1pm and 1.30pm, they said.

Officials added that two more persons also sustained bullet wounds in the incident, the details of which are still awaited.

This attack comes a day after three tribals were gunned down by unidentified men in Kangpokpi district on Tuesday morning.

On September 8, another three persons were killed and over 50 injured at Pallel in Tengnoupal district.

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 September 2023, 12:43 IST)
India NewsManipur

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT