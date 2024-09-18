Pregnant lady injured in tear gas firing during Imphal protest dies in hospital, unborn child died earlier

Police resorted to tear gas shells firing after protesters, mainly students, turned violent and started pelting stones at the security forces and even towards Raj Bhawan. More than 50 protesters were injured and the state government had to clamp curfew and even suspended mobile internet.

The protesters were demanding action against Kuki insurgents, who were allegedly involved in fresh attacks in Meitei areas since September 1.

Following the delivery of the dead foetus, members of a Joint Action Committee met Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on September 15 and sought government's assistance to the family. In a post on X, the CM said he expressed condolences over miscarriage of the child due to the "unfortunate" incident at Kakwa Naorem Leikai and assured the family to extend necessary support.

Fresh firing in Jiribam:

Fresh firing by unidentified miscreants were reported from some areas in Jiribam district on Tuesday night. Sources said firing was reported in Mongbung Meitei village.

A statement issued by the Indigenous Tribes Advocacy Committee, a forum of Kuki-Zo-Hmar community in Jiribam and Pherjawl district on Wednesday evening, said firing was carried out by UNLF, a Meitei insurgent group, targeting the Kuki-Zo-Hmar residents at Mongbung and Sejang village at around 12.30pm on Wednesday. There was no resport of casualty.

More than 236 people have died and over 60,000 others displaced due to the Meitei-Kuki conflict since May last year. Sporadic incidents of attack along the peripheral areas have kept the state on the boil despite presence of central security forces including the army.