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Homeindiamanipur

Pregnant woman among 3 Kukis killed in Manipur amid growing tension in hill districts

Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) spokesperson Janghaolun Haokip said the attack was carried out at around 4am at Loibol Khullen village, killing the three on the spot while seven houses were set ablaze.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 15:51 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 15:51 IST
India NewskukiManipur

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