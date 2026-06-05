Pregnant woman among 3 Kukis killed in Manipur amid growing tension in hill districts

<p>Guwahati: Unidentified miscreants killed three Kuki persons including a pregnant lady and her husband in Kangpokpi district on Friday morning amid growing tension in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur's </a>hill districts dominated by the Kukis and the Nagas. </p><p>Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) spokesperson Janghaolun Haokip said the attack was carried out at around 4am at Loibol Khullen village, killing the three on the spot while seven houses were set ablaze.</p><p>The victims were identified as Letkhongam Haokip, his wife Tinmary Haokip, and Jangminlal Haokip. Tinmary was seven-month pregnant, he said.</p><p>The KIM alleged involvement of NSCN-IM and Zeliangrong United Front (K), two Naga armed groups, in the attack but a police officer told DH that investigation was still underway to identify the killers. </p> .Manipur: 3 killed after assailants attack Kangpokpi village; CM Khemchand condemns 'cowardly act'.<p>Kangpokpi is a Kuki-dominated district but has Naga population too. It shares boundary with two Naga-dominated districts, Ukhrul and Senapati, which has also witnessed sporadic incidents of conflict involving the two communities in the past few months.</p><p>"The deliberate killing of innocent persons and the destruction of homes and livelihoods constitute a serious violation of human dignity and fundamental human rights. The deliberate targeting of civilians and the destruction of homes can never be justified under any circumstances," KIM said in a statement.</p> .<p><strong>CM orders for operation</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh called the attack "heinous and cowardly" while asserted that the deliberate targeting of unarmed civilians is completely unacceptable and the government will not spare those responsible for this barbaric act. </p><p>The Chief Minister has directed the state police and central security agencies to immediately apprehend the perpetrators at the earliest. He also instructed concerned authorities to enhance security in vulnerable areas and provide necessary relief to the affected families, said a statement issued by the CM's office.</p><p>The attack took place amid a standoff over abduction of six Nagas and 14 Kukis, who have remained traceless since May 13. The abduction took place soon after three church leaders belonging to Thadou tribe were gunned down. Thadous are ethnically closer to the Kukis. </p> .<p>Condemning the fresh killings, Kuki Zo Council (KZC) said repeated attacks have deepened fear and insecurity within the Kuki-Zo community. "We place our trust in the Indian security forces and earnestly appeal to them to provide adequate protection to our villages and prevent further attacks on innocent civilians.</p><p>At the same time, we reiterate that the Kuki-Zo people have a legitimate political demand before the government of India, and our representatives remain engaged in dialogue with the Ministry of Home Affairs to achieve a lasting political solution in the form of a Union Territory with Legislature," the council said.</p>.<p><strong>INFOGRAPHICS: </strong></p><p><strong>May 29: </strong>A truck driver from Bengal shot dead in Ukhrul allegedly by Kuki armed persons. </p><p><strong>May 13: </strong>Three church leaders belonging to the Thadou tribe (part of Kuki-Zo) gunned down in Kangpokpi. Six Nagas, 14 Kukis abducted, still traceless. </p><p><strong>April 24: </strong>Two Nagas and a Kuki were killed in gunfights in Ukhrul district. </p><p><strong>April 21: </strong>One Meitei man injured in firing by security forces in Thoubal district after a mob tried to vandalise an event attended by CM. </p><p><strong>April 18: </strong>Two Tangkhul Nagas killed in ambush on passenger vehicles allegedly by Kukis on Imphal-Ukhrul Road. </p><p><strong>April 10</strong>: BSF jawan from Bengal killed in ambush in Litan area in Ukhrul district. </p><p><strong>April 7: </strong>Five including two children killed in two incidents in Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district. </p>