Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Prohibitory order in Manipur's Naga village after group fight, arson

The tension started on Saturday night when two groups belonging to Kuki and Naga communities engaged into a fight.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 16:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 16:20 IST
India NewsManipur

Follow us on :

Follow Us