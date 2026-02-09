<p>Guwahati: Administration in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur</a>'s Naga-dominated Ukhrul district on Monday imposed prohibitory order and deployed central forces after several houses were set on fire at Litan area allegedly by both Naga and Kuki residents.</p><p>The tension started on Saturday night when two groups belonging to Kuki and Naga communities engaged into a fight. Although the administration said they were trying to identify the reason behind the fight, sources said it started between two groups in inebriated condition. </p>.Will take full responsibility for Kukis visiting Imphal: Manipur CM.<p>Ukhrul District Magistrate Asish Das said the prohibitory orders have been issued under Section 163 of the BNSS over apprehension about breach of peace and public harmony in the Litan area of the district.</p><p>Fearing that the incident could take a communal turn, Manipur deputy CM Losii Dikho, a Naga, rushed to the spot from the state capital Imphal. But miscreants continued burning houses defying the prohibitory order. Dikho said at least 20 houses were set on fire. Litan is a Naga-dominated area but there are Kuki settlements too, an official said. </p><p>Manipur government started a temporary helicopter service on Monday between Ukhrul and Imphal in view of the impact of the violence on transportation. </p><p>"Manipur is already going through a difficult phase due to the Meitei-Kuki conflict. So I appeal to everyone to try to maintain peace," Dikho said. The government is worried about a possible Naga-Kuki fight, something which could jeopardise its efforts to end the Meitei-Kuki conflict since May 2023. Manipur had witnessed Naga-Kuki conflict in the past. </p>