Prohibitory orders clamped in Manipur’s Churachandpur town to prevent possible violence

A district official said that the move was necessary to pre-empt the possible clash among volunteers or groups in Churachandpur town.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 16:48 IST

