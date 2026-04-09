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Protest rallies across Manipur valley districts against bomb attack, demand arrest of perpetrators

Several children, holding posters of the two minors killed in the attack, also attended the rally.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 10:14 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 10:14 IST
India NewsprotestManipur

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