Protester killed in firing during clash with security forces in Manipur's Jiribam

Police confirmed that one person was killed in firing but said it was not immediately clear who opened fire, while eyewitnesses claimed the firing came from the direction of the security forces.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 06:43 IST

Published 18 November 2024, 06:43 IST
India NewsprotestManipurViolence

