RAF refutes making casteist remarks while controlling demonstrators in Imphal: Manipur Police

In a post on 'X' formerly known as Twitter on Tuesday night, police said, "A video is being circulated on WhatsApp groups/Twitter showing that RAF personnel while dealing with violent mob are passing casteist remarks. The voice in the clip is not of RAF personnel. It appears that video maker has intentionally recorded casteist remarks in his own voice to tarnish the image of RAF troops. The alleged video has been made to defame and discourage the RAF personnel who are performing their duty with high level of dedication and sincerity."