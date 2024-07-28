Reaffirmed commitment to serve nation, uphold party's core values: Biren Singh after BJP CMs meet

New Delhi: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who was here to attend a conference of CMs from BJP-ruled states on Saturday, said he reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to serve the nation by strengthening the party and upholding its core values and ideology.

Singh also attended the ninth NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting during the day, and after participating in it, he said it deliberated on various strategies aimed at expediting the nation's progress and address the obstacles faced by different regions.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for setting zero poverty targets starting at the village level. Modi emphasised the need to tackle poverty on an individual basis rather than just at a programme level.