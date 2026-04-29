<p>Guwahati: Amid fresh tension in the Valley and in Naga-dominated Ukhrul district, Manipur Chief Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yumnam-khemchand-singh"> Yumnam Khemchand Singh</a> on Wednesday stated that recent deaths including killing of two children at Tronglaobi village in Bishnupur district on April 7 derailed the fresh peace process in the strife-torn state.</p><p>Inaugurating several peojects at Langthabal Assembly constituency in Imphal West, Singh said since assuming the charge of Chief Minister in February he has engaged with MLAs, officials and people from different communities to work together for fostering peace. </p><p>"I have been visiting hill and valley areas, including Jiribam, Senapati, Kangpokpi and Ukhrul districts to address people’s grievances. The people across communities have expressed a strong desire for restoration of peace. However, the unfortunate incidents have derailed the peace process. The culprits involved in such incidents will be identified soon."</p>.Manipur going the Assam way to end conflict? CM Khemchand to study Assam's NRC experience.<p>The state has witnessed 11 deaths including five in Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district since April 7. Four Nagas and a Kuki were killed in Naga-dominated Ukhrul district triggering protest in the Valley as well as in the Naga-dominated districts. </p><p>Appealing the people to maintain harmony, Singh urged all to be cautious of "disruptive elements" trying to create division. He called for cooperation between the public and the government to build a peaceful and progressive <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur</a>, said a statement issued by Chief Minister's Office on Wednesday. </p><p><strong>COCOMI meet</strong></p><p>The Chief Minister's statement came on a day Coordination Committee on Manipur Unity (COCOMI), an influential forum of civil society organisations, mainly those in the Valley, decided to hold a public convention on the completion of three years of Meitei-Kuki conflict, on May 3, in Imphal. </p><p>The organisation said a decision about participation in talks with the government would be taken in the convention. The state government earlier invited COCOMI for talks to end the ongoing agitation in the Valley.</p>.Manipur: Protesters clash with police during march to CM's residence.<p><strong>Timeline</strong></p><p><strong>April 24</strong>: Two Nagas and a Kuki were killed in gunfights in Ukhrul district. </p><p><strong>April 21</strong>: One Meitei man injured in firing by security forces in Thoubal district after a mob tried to vandalise an event attended by CM. </p><p><strong>April 18</strong>: Two Tangkhul Nagas killed in ambush on passenger vehicles allegedly by Kukis on Imphal-Ukhrul Road. </p><p><strong>April 14</strong>: At least 18 civilians injured in clash with security forces in Bishnupur district, vehicles burnt. </p><p><strong>April 10</strong>: BSF jawan from Bengal killed in ambush in Litan area in Ukhrul district. </p><p><strong>April 7</strong>: Five including two children killed in two incidents in Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district. </p>