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Recent killing derailed fresh peace process: Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh

The state has witnessed 11 deaths including five in Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district since April 7.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 14:33 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 14:33 IST
India NewskukimeiteiManipurYumnam Khemchand Singh

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