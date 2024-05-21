'Renaming' of Manipur sacred Thangjing hill by Kuki group triggers anger, Manipur govt lodges FIR

Guwahati: The Manipur government on Monday lodged a zero FIR against unknown persons after a photograph showing renaming of the Thangjing hills, considered sacred by the majority Meiteis, went viral on social media and triggered anger in the Meitei community of the state.

Many Meiteis reacted angrily on social media as the photograph showed a gate leading to the hills purportedly named as "Thangting camp" of Kuki National Front-Military Council (KNP-MC), one of the Kuki insurgent groups, which is in suspension of operations agreement with the government.

The Thangjing hills, situated in an area under Henglep police station in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district, is considered a sacred site by the Meiteis who follow Sanamahi, an ethnic religion.

But the site has become inaccessible for the Meiteis due to the ongoing conflict with the Meiteis. Kukis, on the other hand, calls it Thangting.

As the conflict since May last year deepened the ethnic divide, Meiteis and Kukis have stopped visiting each other's areas, fearing attacks.