Residence of BJP spokesperson's ancestral home attacked again in Manipur

Imphal: Unidentified miscreants on Saturday set on fire the ancestral residence of Manipur BJP spokesperson Michael Lamjathang in Churachandpur district, police said.

A car parked in the compound of the house at Peniel village in Tuibong sub-division was also torched during the attack.

The house came under attack last week too.

Churachandpur district Deputy Commissioner Dharun Kumar S has written a letter to the district Superintendent of Police to conduct an "enquiry" and submit a report at the earliest, police added.