SC protects scribe from coercive action over tweets on Manipur ethnic violence

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Makepeace Sitlhou, and granted protection to her from criminal proceedings.
Last Updated 04 December 2023, 16:28 IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday protected a journalist against any possible coercive action in connection with an FIR lodged against her for tweets on the ethnic violence in Manipur.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Makepeace Sitlhou, and granted protection to her from criminal proceedings.

Sibal said an FIR was filed against Sitlhou, an award-winning freelance journalist, in Imphal over her tweets on the ethnic violence in the state.

“Pending further orders, there shall be a stay in proceedings concerning the FIRs against her. Issue notice...,” the bench said.

