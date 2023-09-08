Security forces, armed men exchange fire in Manipur

Security forces and armed men in Manipur are exchanging fire, PTI reported, adding that the unrest is taking place in the Pallel area in Manipur's Tengnoupal district.

Firing reportedly began at 6 am and has been going on intermittently, as per officials.

After a brief lull, Manipur has seen a flare up in the recent past again when several people were injured on September 6 as a Meitei crowd tried to remove a security barricade along the buffer zone dividing hills and the valley. Yesterday, DH reported that 35 bunkers were dismantled in two days in Imphal East with security forces stepping up operations in Manipur.

