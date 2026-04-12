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Security forces destroy 21 illegal bunkers, seize 13 IEDs in Manipur

In another operation, security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition in Moreh area of Tengnoupal district on Saturday.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 06:08 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 06:08 IST
India NewsManipurWest BengalBSFIED

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