Security personnel involved in use of force against students to be punished : Manipur CM

Expressing shock over the incident in Imphal area which more than 100 students were injured in clashes with security forces on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, Singh, who was speaking at the sidelines of a programe here, said 'I am really shocked at the excessive use of force ... at what was done to the children. Ministers of the state have personally met the injured students.'