Senior Meitei citizen killed in bomb attack at Moirang in Bishnupur district

Guwahati: A Meitei man, aged about 70 years, was killed in a bomb explosion at Moirang in Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district on Friday afternoon.

Sources said the splinter of a bomb hit the man on his head while he was performing some rituals. The person died on the spot while three others, who were near him, reportedly received injuries.

Local people suspected involvement of the Kuki insurgents in the attack, but police are yet to make any official statement. The locals suspected that the bomb was exploded by using a mortar. Bishnupur shares boundary with Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district.