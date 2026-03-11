<p>Guwahati: Several passengers were allegedly abducted from the NH-202 in areas under Litan police station in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Wednesday, prompting Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh to issue an appeal for their immediate release. </p><p>The passengers were allegedly abducted on the stretch that connects Imphal with Naga-dominated Ukhrul.</p>.Efforts on to identify those involved in Ukhrul violence: Manipur Deputy CM L Dikho .<p>Sources said although Ukhrul is a Naga-dominated district, Kukis are dominant in the area where the incidents took place. The identity of the victims are not yet known. </p><p>In a statement, CM Singh said innocent civilians were reportedly held captive along the Ukhrul-Imphal road under Litan police station. </p><p>"The Chief Minister appealed to those responsible to uphold the highest traditions of humanity and ensure the safe and unconditional release of all the civilians at the earliest. He assured the families of the victims and the public that the government is treating the matter seriously and will take all necessary steps to book the culprits involved in such cowardly act," said the statement.</p><p>Khemchand directed senior police and administrative officials to coordinate immediate efforts to keep a vigil of the situation and secure the release of all the civilians. He also appealed to all civil society organisations and stakeholders to help calm down the situation.</p><p>The incident has come at a time when the CM has been taking several steps to restore peace and bridge the trust deficit among the communities.</p>