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Shutdown against killings by militants hit normal life in Manipur's three districts

Manipur witnessed the killing of at least 260 people and the displacement of thousands in violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 09:21 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 09:21 IST
India NewsManipurmilitantsKillingsshutdown

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