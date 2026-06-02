<p>Guwahati: Normal life was disrupted across the Noney district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manipur">Manipur </a>on Tuesday amid a shutdown enforced by Naga organisations against the state government's alleged failure to secure the release of six Nagas abducted on May 13. </p><p>Markets and schools remained shut while movement of vehicle was not allowed, disrupting communication, including on the stretch of NH-37 between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=imphal">Imphal</a> and Jiribam passing through Noney, a Naga-dominated district. </p><p>Protest was visible in some other Naga-inhibited areas too. </p><p>The shutdown was called by Joint Tribes Council, a forum of several Naga organisations, that slammed Manipur government's alleged failure to secure release of the abducted Nagas. It also demanded that 14 Kukis, who were similarly held hostage by the Naga organisations on May 13, be kept in detention till release of the six Nagas. </p>.28 Naga, Kuki hostages released in Manipur, 'all out efforts' by security forces as ten still yet to be traced.<p>The shutdown was called on Monday, when United Naga Council (UNC), Manipur was planning to release the 14 Kukis following intervention by the church leaders and MHA. However, the UNC had to cancel the decision after a section of the Nagas objected to it and demanded that the six Nagas should be released first. </p><p>At least 14 Kukis and six Nagas were held hostage on May 13, soon after three church leaders belonging to Thadou community were shot dead in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district. Thadous are ethnically closer to the Kukis and organisations representing the Kuki-Zo communities alleged the involvement of the Nagas in the killing. </p><p>Both Naga and Kuki-dominated areas have witnessed tension since the hostage standoff unfolded on May 13. Kuki-dominated districts also enforced similar shutdown for several days in their areas. </p><p>The state government, however, has repeatedly appealed to the organisations of the two communities to release the victims on humanitarian ground. The appeal, however, has not yet been responded positively. </p>