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Shutdown in Naga-dominated Manipur district as hostage crisis intensifies

Markets and schools remained shut while movement of vehicle was not allowed, disrupting communication
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 14:15 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 14:15 IST
India NewskukiManipurNaga

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