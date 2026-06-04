Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

SIR in Manipur: Kuki groups fear exclusion of displaced persons, seeks additional mechanism

KOHUR stated that apart from those who fled the Meitei-dominated areas in Manipur and living in Kuki areas, many displaced Kukis are also taking shelter in Mizoram, Meghalaya and some other states.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 15:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 June 2026, 15:04 IST
India NewsManipurspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us