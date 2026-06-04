SIR in Manipur: Kuki groups fear exclusion of displaced persons, seeks additional mechanism

<p>Guwahati: Amid the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> (EC) continuing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Manipur, Kuki organisations have raised concerns over possibility of exclusion of the displaced persons citing lack of a mechanism to make the exercise inclusive in the conflict-torn state.</p><p>Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), an influential forum of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kuki">Kuki organisations</a>, on Thursday said that the ongoing SIR is "unacceptable under the prevailing circumstances" and raises serious concerns regarding fairness, inclusivity, and administrative responsibility. "The Kuki Inpi Manipur had expected that the government would first put in place adequate and practical arrangements to address the situation of the approximately 59,000 Kuki-Zo internally displaced persons, who continue to remain displaced and are unable to return to their homes to participate in this exercise. The exclusion, whether direct or indirect, of these IDPs from the SIR process renders the exercise incomplete and unacceptable in its present form," said a statement issued by KIM information secretary, Janghaolun Haokip. </p><p>The KIM demanded steps for "accessible and inclusive mechanisms" that will enable all IDPs to be duly enrolled and participate in the revision process.The house to house enumeration began in Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim and Odisha from May 30 under the third phase of SIR exercise being conducted by the EC.</p>.Defer census exercise in Manipur till normalcy returns: Congress. <p><strong>Fear of exclusion</strong></p><p>Raising similar concerns, the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR) on Wednesday stated that apart from those who fled the Meitei-dominated areas in Manipur and living in Kuki areas, many displaced Kukis are also taking shelter in Mizoram, Meghalaya and some other states. </p><p>"The SIR exercise is built around house-to-house enumeration by booth level officers, who visit each elector's residence to distribute, collect and verify enumeration forms before the cut-off date of June 29. For a displaced elector whose home has been destroyed, who cannot safely return to the area of his or her booth, and who is recorded at a relief camp in a different district — or in another State — the ordinary house-to-house mechanism does not operate as designed," KOHUR said.</p><p>It said the enumeration model that presumes the elector is reachable at his or her original residence, therefore, carries a real and foreseeable risk of differential deletion — that is, the disproportionate dropping of displaced electors, who are predominantly drawn from the affected communities, from the draft rolls to be published on July 5. </p>