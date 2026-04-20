<p>Guwahati: The situation across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur</a> still remained tense with Meitei organisations enforcing "complete shutdown" in the valley for the second day on Monday, neglecting appeals by the government and deployment of security forces. </p><p>The five-day-long shutdown was called by several Meitei organisations to register their protest against the killing of two children of a BSF personnel in Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district on April 7 and subsequent killing of three other locals in firing by security forces during protests. </p>.BJP 'set Manipur on fire', alleges Rahul Gandhi.<p>Organisations representing Nagas and Kukis also remained firm on their decision to enforce similar shutdown in their respective hills to register protest against violence and demand for justice. The United Naga Council (UNC) has announced to enforce three-day-long shutdown in the Naga-dominated districts from midnight of Monday to register protest against the killing of two Tangkhul Naga persons in Ukhrul on Saturday (April 18). The Kukis were suspected behind the attack but Kuki Zo organisations rejected such allegation. </p><p>Several organisations representing the Zomi tribe has also called a similar shutdown between 5 am to 6 pm on Wednesday (April 22) in Churachandpur district to press for justice after the killing of a senior Kuki MLA, Vuangzagin Valte. The MLA was injured in attack by the Meiteis on May 4, 2023 in Imphal and died on February 21 this year.</p>.Law and order remains sensitive but under control: Manipur CM.<p>On Monday, markets, schools and all other establishments in the valley remained shut while protesters staged protest at several locations. The valley reported clashes between protesters and the security forces at several places since the two children were killed at Trognlaobi village in Bishnupur. Several persons including women were injured in tear gas firing and baton charge by the security forces.</p><p><strong>CM's promise</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday reiterated government's commitment to ensure justice in the case and stated that the state government decided to provide government jobs to the parents of the two children. He said the government has taken the demands made by Joint Action Committee, which is spearheading the protest, seriously. </p>