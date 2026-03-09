<p>With the efforts by the new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manipur">Manipur</a> government in the past month making little headway to restore free movement of people belonging to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/meitei">Meitei</a> and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kuki">Kuki</a> communities, six Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs, including Deputy CM Nemcha Kipgen, on Monday virtually attended the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/budget-session">budget session</a> of the state Assembly.</p><p>The session began on Monday and will conclude on March 17.</p>.<p>The number of Kuki-Zo MLAs in Manipur decreased to nine with the death of Vungzagin Valte on February 21. Valte, who represented Thanlon Assembly constituency, was severely injured by the Meiteis in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/imphal">Imphal</a> on May 4, 2023, a day after the Meitei-Kuki conflict had erupted.</p>.<p>Kipgen on February 4 had virtually taken oath from New Delhi, when Yumnam Khemchand Singh was appointed as the CM after nearly a year-long President's Rule. Since then, Kipgen and other Kuki-Zo MLAs, however, have not been able to visit Manipur, fearing the anger of the organisations representing the communities. </p>.<p>Three other Kuki-Zo-MLAs, however, refused to support the government and still endorsed the demand for a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/union-territory">Union Territory</a> for the Kukis.</p>.<p>On February 5, Kipgen, L M Khaute, and Ngusanglur Sanate had taken part in the confidence motion of the new government.</p>.Meitei, Kuki youths from Manipur travel together as part of 'National Integration Tour'.<p>An official statement issued on Monday evening said a TV screen inside the floor of the assembly displayed the attendance of the six MLAs in virtual mode. </p>.<p>The Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs, who attended the first day of the session, included Kipgen, Khaute (Churachandpur-ST), Letzamang Haokip (Henglep), Ngursanglur Sanate (Tipaimukh-ST), Kimneo Haokip Hansing (Saikul-ST), and Haokholet Kipgen (Saitu-ST). Khaute even participated in the debate for an obituary reference during the session, it said.</p>.<p>Terming the participation of the Kuki-Zo MLAs in the Assembly session for the first time since 2023 as a positive step towards normalisation of the situation, CM Singh said, "This is a good beginning, and everyone should encourage it."</p>.<p>Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh also called it a welcome step. Since taking charge as the CM, Singh tried to reach out to the displaced persons belonging to both the communities and even assured the safety of the Kukis willing to visit Imphal for treatment. </p>.<p>But both communities have still been avoiding each other's areas, fearing escalation of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/conflict">conflict</a> again. On February 19, even the CM had to virtually interact with the Kuki displaced persons from Churachandpur, a Kuki-dominated district.</p>