SSC withdraws govt jobs exam result for Manipur after mistake in compiling data

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), which conducts recruitment for central government ministries, has withdrawn exam results for Manipur after data of one phase was inadvertently missed out.

The commission had on March 15 declared the final result of Constable (general duty) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (general duty) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022, for the state of Manipur.

Due to the law and order situation in Manipur, the physical and medical tests in respect of the candidates belonging to the state were conducted in multiple phases, the SSC said in a notice.

While processing the result dated March 15, 2024, the data pertaining to one phase was inadvertently missed out, it added.

"In view of the above, the result published on 15.03.2024 is treated as withdrawn. The revised final result in respect of Manipur incorporating the complete data of the candidates will be published shortly," reads the SSC's notice dated March 18.

The SSC is one of the largest recruiting agencies of the government with its main mandate being recruitment to all Group B (non-gazetted) and Group C (non-technical) posts in various central ministries and departments.

Manipur BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh in a post on X said the chief secretary (CS) has been asked to take up the matter with the central government officials.