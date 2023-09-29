Students injured in pellet gun firing during protests against the killing of two teenagers in Manipur

Doctors treating some of the injured persons told DH that they removed pellets from some who sustained serious injuries on their shoulders and eyes due to pellet gun firing.

"One such injured person got a serious injury on his right shoulder as he was shot from a close range. The pellet injury is so serious that his shoulder has stopped functioning. He may take a long time to recover," Indranil Dutta, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Shija Hospitals, a private hospital in Imphal told DH over phone from Imphal on Friday evening.

"The facial bones of another injured person got fractured due to pellet gun injuries caused by firing from a close range," he said. Dutta came across five to eight injured persons on Wednesday evening and some of them had pellet injuries. "I can't comment whether they are students or not. But they are young people," he said.

Sources said the youth who sustained serious injuries on his right shoulder is Loitongbam Kishan, a 17-year Class 12 student.

Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley has remained on the edge since Tuesday due to strong protests over the killing of two Meitei students, who remained missing since July 6.