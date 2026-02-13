Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Supreme Court seeks CBI's status report on Manipur violence; asks Centre, state to implement panel's report

More than 200 people have been killed, several hundred injured and thousands displaced since ethnic violence first broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 12:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 February 2026, 12:34 IST
India NewsCBISupreme CourtManipur News

Follow us on :

Follow Us