Tension deepens in Manipur as bodies of six abducted Nagas found month after kidnapping

<p>Imphal: Just when many here and rest of Manipur were expecting a reciprocal gesture by the Kuki organisations to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur/after-27-days-in-captivity-14-kuki-hostages-released-by-naga-groups-in-manipur-4033136">release of 14 abducted persons by the Nagas</a> on Tuesday, came a shocker. </p><p>Manipur police on Wednesday afternoon stated that bodies of six persons, believed to be those of the Nagas held hostage on May 13, were recovered following a 24-hour search operations involving 450 personnel of the state police, CRPF and Assam Rifles, assisted by sniffer dogs and forensic experts. The six were abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district, situated about 40km from here.</p>.14 abducted Kukis released by Nagas.<p><strong>Hostage crisis: </strong></p><p>The hostage of villagers belonging to Naga and Kuki communities, which unfolded on May 13, triggered further tension, adding to worry of the government already grappling with the Meitei-Kuki conflict since May 2023. </p><p>The tit-for-tat abductions took place soon after three church leaders belonging to Thadou tribe (ethnically closer to the Kukis) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur/as-central-leaders-huddle-in-elections-manipur-continues-to-burn-3-fresh-deaths-in-naga-kuki-gunfight-3979937">were gunned down in Kangpokpi district</a>. Kuki groups alleged involvement of the Naga armed groups but the charge was rejected by the Nagas. At least 28 hostages-14 each from the two communities, were released on May 15 but at least 20 others (14 Kukis, six Nagas) remained traceless. </p><p>As the tension over the hostages continued, Manipur government <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur/manipur-hostages-church-leaders-join-peace-efforts-as-nagas-and-kukis-enforce-blockade-4007607">sought help of the influential church bodies</a> for their safe release on humanitarian ground. </p><p>On Tuesday, the United Naga Council (UNC), an apex body of the Nagas, released the 14 Kukis, citing assurance given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah through Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio that whereabouts of the six abducted persons would be ascertained within 48-hours. The UNC and several others across the Northeast appealed to the Kuki organisations to reciprocate to UNC's gesture by releasing the six Nagas.</p><p>But uncertainty still prevailed over fate of the six Nagas as Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), an apex body of the Kukis, clarified that they had no clue over whereabouts of the Naga victims. "We will remain co-operative to the government," KIM spokesperson, Janghaolun Haokip told DH on Tuesday evening. </p>.<p>Anguished over recovery of the bodies, the UNC on Wednesday evening announced a 24-hour shutdown from 6am on Thursday in all Naga-inhabitat areas. "This is most unacceptable and gross violation of human rights and disrespect for the dignity of the human persons. We consider this as a direct challenge to the collective identity and security of Naga people," the UNC said.</p><p>The group alleged involvement of Kuki National Front-P, an armed group, and demanded declaring it as a terrorist group by the government. The UNC also refused to accept the bodies till abrogation of the Suspension of Operations agreement with the Kuki armed groups and removal of deputy Chief Minister, Nemcha Kipgen, a Kuki. </p>.After 27 days in captivity, 14 Kuki hostages released by Naga groups in Manipur.<p>The KIM condemned the killings of the six Nagas and appealed all communities and stakeholders to "exercise restraint, maintain peace and refrain from speculation or the spread of unverified information that could further inflame tensions."</p><p>Police sources here said security across Kangpokpi and Naga-dominated Senapati, Ukhrul and Noney districts have been further beefed up over possibility of recovery of the bodies leading to further conflict involving the two communities. At least 26 persons (including the six) have died in Naga-Kuki conflict since February. </p>