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Tension deepens in Manipur as bodies of six abducted Nagas found month after kidnapping

Naga group UNC declare 24-hour shutdown, refused to accept the bodies till removal of deputy CM Nemcha Kipgen, a Kuki and abrogation of Suspension of Operations agreement with the Kuki armed groups
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 15:01 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 15:01 IST
India NewsManipurNagasKukis

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