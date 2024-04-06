There is politics involved in the way Manipur situation was handled: Bimol Akoijam

It’s not just about being Meitei or not. We must maintain a distinction between citizens and non-citizens. There has been suspicion that there is a large number of illegal immigrants in Manipur. The concept of illegal immigrants is rooted in the concept of citizens, if we do not have the concept of citizens, we will not have the concept of illegal immigrants. So there is a lot of suspicion about the number of new villages close to our borders with Myanmar, especially in the Kuki front. There was a time when Kukis used to have eight MLAs and Nagas used to have 12 MLAs, now it is 10 on both sides. In the next elections, the number may be 12 each. Chandel and Tengnoupal traditionally used to be in the hands of the Nagas. But we can expect Chandel and Tengnoupal to go to the Kukis. There is abnormal growth of population among the Kukis and it is suspected that many have come from the neighbouring Myanmar. But the Kukis did not do anything to dispel that apprehension and fear. All sensible citizens would agree that there should be distinction between a citizen and a non-citizen. Otherwise, they would call all the Bengalis from Bangladesh, Nepalis from Nepal and all Punjabis from Lahore. You have Tamils in Jaffna, do you allow all of them to come to Tamil Nadu? For NRC, there is suffering of people involved, but I think all the nitigrities must be discussed to address the concerns. In principle, I am in favour of a mechanism to distinguish between a citizen and a non-citizen.