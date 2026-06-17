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Homeindiamanipur

Three injured Kuki youths shifted from RIMS in Manipur amid tight security

Ambulances carrying the three were escorted by security forces and were seen travelling towards the road leading to the Churachandpur district.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 02:09 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 02:09 IST
India NewskukiManipur

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