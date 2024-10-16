Home
Three involved in arson arrested, arms seized in Manipur

Unknown miscreants on September 26 night torched the SDC office at Kumbi. However, timely intervention by locals and police prevented extensive damage to the office.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 04:26 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 04:26 IST
