Three involved in arson arrested, arms seized in Manipur

<p>Imphal: Manipur Police arrested three persons for setting on fire the Sub Deputy Commissioner Office (SDC) at Kumbi in Bishnupur district last month, an official statement said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>It said the three persons were arrested on Monday. They have been remanded into police custody for four days.</p>.<p>"Efforts are on to arrest other accused persons involved in the incident," it said.</p>.<p>Unknown miscreants on September 26 night torched the SDC office at Kumbi. However, timely intervention by locals and police prevented extensive damage to the office.</p>.Manipur Congress welcomes Delhi talks on ethnic crisis, questions absence of CM, Amit Shah.<p>In another development, security forces seized a huge cache of arms during a search operation conducted at Leirongthel Pitra Uyok Ching areas in Thoubal district, it said.</p>.<p>The seized items include one 7.62 mm AK Rifle with magazine, a 7.62 SLR Rifle with magazine, a 9 mm SMG Rifle with magazine, a 9 mm pistol with magazine, 12 mm bore single barrel gun and hand grenades, the statement said.</p>