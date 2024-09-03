Three more injured in another drone attack in Manipur, one drone found in Kangpokpi

At least Meitei persons including a woman were killed and six others were injured in a similar attack at Koutruk village in Imphal West on Sunday afternoon. Police said Kuki insurgents used drones and RPGs in the attack.

Kuki organisations, however, on Sunday said there was an exchange of firing between insurgent groups from the Valley, state police and "village volunteers" of Kangpokpi following an ambush on civilians on Kanguii-Lamka Road.

Police said there was mobilisation of armed miscreants in many places which had seen intense conflict in the past. When the attack started in Koutruk, immediately IGP, DIG and SP and other police forces rushed into the area to counter the situation.

Retaliatory firing and combing operations along with Army and Central Forces were conducted. Police headquarters also gave instruction to all senior formations and all district SsP to remain vigilant, alert all forces in their respective districts and conduct joint operation by coordinating with central forces.

All forces in all districts of the state were in alert mode throughout the night. Joint operations were conducted in border areas between Churachandpur and Kakching districts, Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts, Kangpokpi and Imphal West, Kangpokpi and Imphal East and Kakching and Tegnoupal, police said in the social media post.