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Trial in Manipur ethnic violence cases needs to be expedited: Supreme Court

At the outset, the bench said that the matter was to be heard regarding the issue of providing legal aid to victims' families and that it would not interfere with other issues.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 09:40 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 09:40 IST
India NewsManipurSupreme Courtmanipur violence

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