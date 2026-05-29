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Truck driver from West Bengal killed, policeman injured in fresh ambush in Manipur's Ukhrul

Manipur has remained roiled by Meitei-Kuki conflict since May 2023. But violence involving the Nagas and Kukis since February has added to the worry of the security forces and the government.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 18:28 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 18:28 IST
India NewsManipurViolence

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